Network Visibility for Effective Cyber Threat Defence

Viewer Takeaways

Show how network logging technologies can be used to detect sophisticated attacks.

Detect and resolve sophisticated attacks

Accelerate incident response

Improve forensic investigations

Sophisticated, targeted attacks have become increasing difficult to detect and analyze. Gartner estimates 85% of breaches go completely undetected and 92% of the detected breaches are reported by third parties. New strategies for identifying network attack activity are needed. This session will review how network logging technologies such as NetFlow and IPFIX can be applied to the problem of detecting sophisticated attacks. These technologies can be used to create an audit trail of network activity which can then be analyzed to uncover anomalous traffic, detect and resolve a range of attacks, accelerate incident response and improve forensic investigations.

