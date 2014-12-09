This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
Viewer Takeaways
- Malware (both web-based and binary) is in continuous evolution
- Evasive malware is increasing in quantity and sophistication
- Most sandbox-based anti-malware approaches can be easily bypassed
- There is a need for novel techniques that can identify evasive behaviour
Watch the video of this session "Now you see me, now you don't: chasing evasive malware" on Technology.Info
As sophisticated tools that combine static and dynamic analysis become more ubiquitous, cybercriminals are developing increasingly-evasive malware components that actively counteract analysis and behavior identification. Is this another arms race? Or is it possible to define, quantify, and identify "evasiveness" and use it as a way to detect malicious intent? This talk presents an overview of the problem and how it's been attacked from both industry and academia.