Now you see me, now you don't: chasing evasive malware

Viewer Takeaways

Malware (both web-based and binary) is in continuous evolution

Evasive malware is increasing in quantity and sophistication

Most sandbox-based anti-malware approaches can be easily bypassed

There is a need for novel techniques that can identify evasive behaviour

As sophisticated tools that combine static and dynamic analysis become more ubiquitous, cybercriminals are developing increasingly-evasive malware components that actively counteract analysis and behavior identification. Is this another arms race? Or is it possible to define, quantify, and identify "evasiveness" and use it as a way to detect malicious intent? This talk presents an overview of the problem and how it's been attacked from both industry and academia.

