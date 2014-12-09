Optimizing Availability and Performance for Modern Application Deployments

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Application high availability for hybrid environments

How to leverage global and server load balancing for resilience

Securely publish web applications

Performance and availability are ranked as two of the highest priorities for successful application implementations. In addition to a well-tuned network a key enabler to successful deployments and ultimate performance is an application delivery controller optimized for the environment. With new technologies such as cloud computing and virtualization comes new opportunities and major challenges for delivering robust applications. In this session you’ll learn how to leverage application load balancing technology to streamline application services in your organization.

