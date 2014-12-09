People Excellence - The critical success factor in the datacentre industry

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

How to find GREAT people for your organisation

What makes people RIGHT for you

Why the RIGHT strategy with the WRONG people won’t achieve anything

Why great vision with MEDIOCRE people will only achieve MEDIOCRE results

Whether you build a datacentre or run one, top talent is an essential influencing factor in availability, efficiency and profitability. Downtime resulting from human error is estimated at anywhere between 70 and 97%. And a successful salesman can return his or her investment a hundred-fold or more. But how you find these people? And how are they evaluated? Peter Hannaford, Managing Director of international recruitment firm Datacenterpeople will present some research findings and discuss hiring experiences, both good and bad.

Download PDF