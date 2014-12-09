Protect your weakest link

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
Viewer Takeaways
- Learn how to easily protect your software from vulnerabilities with on demand and on premise solutions
|Applications are the most frequent entry-point for attacks. Over 80% of breaches occur at the Software layer and vulnerabilities detected early are the cheapest to fix. In this session we will discuss how to quickly and easily protect your software from vulnerabilities, including legacy, open source, third party, mobile, server and web apps.