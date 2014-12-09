Protecting Cloud Application Performance with Visibility, Control & Security

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Allot Traffic Management Function ensures Public Clouds & Managed Hosting Providers can safely share their Network Infrastructure across their Enterprise Tenants. When incorporated with our NetXplorer, we can set and validate Service Levels for each Enterprise to enable Cloud Providers to show proof points.

Allot Service Protector solution protects your Cloud Infrastructure from Denial of Service Attacks as well as mitigating outbound span and possible IP blacklisting.

Allot ClearSee solution provides the deepest transaction visibility for Application Security & forensic, and meeting regulation compliance.

Allot Cloud Access Optimization Solutions assists Enterprises & Cloud Providers in driving their revenues & employee productivity up, whilst matching their IT goals and business priorities.

In todays all Cloud Computing, the narrow Internet and WAN connection to the Cloud Data Center exhibits the weakest link across the entire Cloud infrastructure.

Application transactions with various characteristics & business importance, Denial of Service Attacks against the application & infrastructure, competition with campus users video watching and frequent end-point updates degrade Application performance.

Cloud Providers who seek to deliver Service Level Assurance to their tenants keeping their commitments, must find a solution to protect their customers.

Allot Cloud Access Optimization delivers an innovative solution with the deepest application transactions and network VISABILITY, the most scalable & reliable Internet & WAN access Virtualization solution coupled with Cloud policy CONTROL and an advanced and hassle free Denial of Service Protection and URL filtering for maximizing Cloud SECURITY.

