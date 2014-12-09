Protecting Production Workloads for KingFisher IT

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

How migrations now take just hours rather than months

How to achieve aggressive service levels with no application impact

Kingfisher plc is Europe's largest home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with 988 stores in eight countries in Europe and Asia. The IT team delivers consistent and accessible support for all their critical applications including Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft System Center, ATG Oracle, Blackberry Servers, and Pension Applications. The high ROI from their virtual infrastructure was being significant decreased with their array-based replication product. With Zerto Virtual Replication, the industry's first hypervisor based replication solution, the virtualization and BC/DR strategy aligned. It simplified migration and improved workload mobility, while delivering application consistent recovery with very aggressive service levels.

- Realise very aggressive service levels with no application impact

- Virtual-aware replication adapts BC/DR plans to support any application changes

- Simple, centralized management controlled from VMware vCenter with minimal ongoing maintenance

- Complete migrations in hours versus months or days with hypervisor-based replication

Download PDF