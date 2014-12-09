Protecting your organization in an outside-in world

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Outside-in working may offer surprising security advantages

Adapt the enterprise to the mobile landscape

Learn from a renowned global CTO

Adapt your mobile strategy for competitive advantage

Mobile devices and mobile security are changing everything in the way we do ICT. Many traditional functions -- R&D, marketing, innovation, sales, even HR -- are using social media, cloud services, and crowdsourcing that shift the organization from desktops on local networks to mobile devices everywhere. Standard thinking is that this makes security harder, but does it?

