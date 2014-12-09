Public Cloud Security: Surviving in a Hostile Multitenant Environment

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Understand cloud security threats

Gain insight into cloud security risk assessment

Know where cloud service provider security ends and cloud application security begins

Learn about the tools cloud providers make available to mitigate security risk

The rise of public cloud computing has brought with it a new set of security and data privacy considerations that are not widely understood. This session will describe public cloud hoster and customer threat models and explain the role in those models of encryption-at-rest, encryption-in-flight and other security best practices.

