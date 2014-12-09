Reducing risk and energy by addressing the HUMAN ELEMENT

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Understand the importance of “critical thinking” in data centres

How to minimise risk through improved team relationships and motivation

This is a workshop taster session of the Data Centre Risk and Energy Reduction Programme run by Operational Intelligence. The session is a short interactive taster of OI's unique approach to operator development. Their operational learning methodology is delivered on-site combining theoretical and practical techniques to support clients in quantifying and targeting improvements.

This proven approach has reduced risk due to human error, improved team relationships and delivered annual energy savings of hundreds of thousands of euros for clients with payback periods of less than one year. Previous participants have gained an improved understanding of facility systems and interactions, reducing risk and improving staff motivation.

Taster session key info:

• 30-60 minute session (depending on length of slot).

• Group activities on risk and energy improvement opportunities.

