Samsung Gear VR is available now... ‘missing several key components’

The Samsung Gear VR headset is now available, but most of us may want to wait a while before making a purchase.

This is because Oculus VR, the virtual reality team behind the device, has made it clear that this is very much still a prototype product.

While Samsung and AT&T are both selling the product as if it is the final consumer release, the version currently available is actually the Samsung Gear VR Innovator Edition. An Oculus VR post online emphasised that there is still plenty of work to be done before the product is finalised.



"Though it’s missing several key components for comfort and presence, we’re working with Samsung to improve in every vertical including optics, distortion, heat, weight, ergonomics, tracking, and display tech," the release said.

The Innovator Edition is primarily targeted at developers and software engineers, in the same mould as early versions of the Oculus Rift headset, with the goal of inspiring early adopters to create the future of mobile virtual reality.

Alongside the Samsung Gear VR, the Oculus VR Store has also launched to enable users to discover and distribute virtual reality content, all of which is initially free. Early in 2015, the platform will become commercialised, allowing developers to make money from the products and applications they create.

The Samsung Gear VR Innovator Edition currently only works with the Galaxy Note 4 and is not compatible with the Note 4 Edge. The device is available from AT&T and Samsung directly for $199 (£127) and despite any issues consumers may have with the developer version, Oculus has stressed it is “committed” to getting the product right in the long term.

