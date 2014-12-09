Sarah Drinkwater reveals how to impress Google at Startup Grind: 25% discount for ITProPortal readers

On December 16th (Tuesday next week) Google London's head of campus Sarah Drinkwater will be sharing her advice and wisdom at Startup Grind London, and we've been given a code that gives you 25 per cent off the ticket price.

Before signing on with Google Sarah worked primarily in publishing writing for The Guardian, The Independent and "the UK's bestselling tween magazine" before starting a freelance writing business. Sarah then became the community manager for Qype , and using the knowledge and ability gained from Qype became the community manager for Google Places (now Google + Local). Fast forward four years and Sarah now runs Google London's campus, helping startups network, find partners and work on their businesses.

A quick Google search reveals Sarah's passion for audience engagement (in one interview she evangelises replying to every. single. community. email) as well as focusing on measurable outcomes and focusing your efforts on what will yield the best results. Similarly building an online community requires time, energy, and meeting people in the real world. At Tuesday's event Sarah will be talking about the startup world through the eyes of Google Campus, what they look for in a startup, why they invest in startups, and what they've learned about helping startups achieve their goals.

If you'd like to know more about Startup Grind London check out their website, or if you're interested in attending the event you can buy tickets here. Be sure to use the code "ITPP" to get 25 per cent off the advertised ticket price.