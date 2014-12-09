SDN in context - Building the foundations for the delivery of future services

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Discuss how to AUTOMATE network operations using Junos, SDN and NFV to speed the time to market of new apps and services and reduce costs

Learn how to SCALE network performance multi-dimensionally while driving greater efficiency using high-performance silicon together with SDN

Discover ways to CREATE revenue-generating customized services rapidly by leveraging the most flexible, open, multi-domain NFV/SDN solution available today

Frustrated at how long it takes to develop new revenue streams and bring new services to market? Looking to optimize the operating costs of your current services? You’re not alone. Conventional networks are difficult to operate, reconfigure and adapt to changing customer requirements.

But there is an answer. Virtualization.

Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) is designed to merge the network into the age of the cloud to become a service creation platform that empowers end users and delivers customized experiences. Service providers must evolve towards an open and agile, Hi-IQ infrastructure that’s simple to manage, efficient and programmable.

Our solutions allow operators to:

