SDN, UC & Mobility - What really happens when you add all this together?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

How SDN delivers real tangible benefits to the UC/CC applications

How Automation and Orchestration improves UC/CC deployments

How Security is enhanced with SDN

How the CIO can sleep easier at night after implementing SDN

The session will discuss the real benefits that SDN can bring to both the core deployments of UC/CC, the services it offers, and the access technologies that many customers want to use. We will look at the efficiencies SDN can bring and the security enhancements that are delivered. The session will also include a customer discussion that examines how they use SDN in a fast moving logistics organisation.

Adrian Brookes will be accompanied by Paulo Leal , Network Team Leader at City University London

Download PDF