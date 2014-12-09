Secure BYOD Starts with Self-Service Device On-Boarding

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Mitigate the risk of unsecured devices and accelerate security response

Track the relationship between users, devices, IP addresses, location and activity

Blacklist or quarantine devices that are infected with malware or pose a security risk

Create policies for dynamically provisioning devices – corporate, BYOD, etc.

Your employees and guests expect to be able to bring their own devices to your network – and they are more productive when you allow them to do so. To prepare your network for BYOD and beyond, you must empower users of personal devices with network access without compromising security or overwhelming IT staff.

A self-service device on-boarding solution addresses the two key challenges of BYOD: how to quickly and easily get personal devices on and off the network and how to provide secure network access. A self-service device registration portal enables network teams and employees to on-board and off-board devices of any kind. When device on-boarding is integrated with IP Address Management and core network services, you are empowered to view, track and control all devices on your network.

