Securing Endpoint Data while Enabling the Mobile Workforce

Viewer Takeaways

Understanding the information shift from datacentre to client devices

How to best secure corporate data living on the edge

Value of an end-user data management and protection platform

Where/how businesses can tap into the platform to meet legal hold, disaster recovery, data migration, e-discovery and compliance needs

File sync and share. Endpoint protection. Both are massive opportunities for today’s enterprise thanks to their business benefits and widespread user appeal. But one size does not fit all, especially user-adopted consumer technologies. Organizations must apply the right enterprise-ready tool for the job in order to properly manage, secure and protect endpoint data while enabling the mobile workforce. In this presentation, Andy discusses how the synergy of an enterprise platform-where sync/share and endpoint protection convert-delivers incredible value for the business.

