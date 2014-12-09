This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Learn what are the security Best Practices from Check Point

Learn how Check Point can help them to review and monitor their Security Configuration Settings

Learn if their Check Point environment is compliant to regulations such as ISO, PCI, UKDP

Research shows that 95% of security breaches have a misconfiguration component and that 50% of threats could have been avoided if basic security controls were implemented. We understand the process of checking is time consuming, complex and costly, therefore for the first time in Check Point's history we are offering our clients security best practices based on decades of security expertise on the optimal way to configure Check Point gateways and software blades.

We will provide you recommendations to improve your security configurations as part of your ongoing business process in an easy and efficient manner.

Download PDF