Simplifying data centre management through converged infrastructure

Viewer Takeaways

Learn about the challenges that arise from today’s complex IT environments which include a mix of physical, virtual and cloud resources

Learn about how these complexities affect IT costs, agility and innovation

Learn about the unique capabilities that a converged infrastructure solution delivers in managing complex IT environments

Learn about the operational benefits and business value that converged infrastructure provides in managing complex multi-tier applications

Every IT department’s goal is to simplify data center management, and the key to achieving this is through converged infrastructure. With converged infrastructure, IT is able to centralize the management of resources, increase resource utilization rates, automate processes and lower costs. This is all made possible by the creation of pools of compute, storage and networking resources that can be shared by multiple applications and managed collectively. With the proliferation of virtualization and cloud computing, today’s environments almost always include a mix of physical and virtual resources, and often a mix of private and public cloud services, resulting in enormous management complexity. So how does IT manage all these disparate resources, including both physical and virtual servers, on-premise and in the cloud, as one while, at the same time, creating an easily managed converged environment out of these complexities?

Scott Geng, CTO at Egenera, will discuss how IT can streamline the management of complex IT environments by utilizing new technologies that entirely abstract the IT infrastructure to create manageable resource pools of servers, I/O, networking and storage, and ultimately allow these resources to be monitored and managed through a single pane so they meet the capacity, availability and response time requirements set by the user/IT.

