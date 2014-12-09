Simplifying the transition to or between Clouds

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Risk Free Migration

Migration in Near-Zero Downtime

Platform Independant Migration

Migrations in Any Cloud Environment

Whether you are moving to the Cloud or looking to change provider don't let migration be an obstacle. In this session we discuss some of the challenges, ways to overcome them and reduce the cost associated with the move. Learn how to make migration a consistent, repeatable and risk free process.

