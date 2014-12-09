Software defined architecture, beyond virtualization with HP

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Understand that a complete overlay model is still sub-optimized since it's a predictive interpretation of workloads

Understand that abstraction orchestrated through an API model can allow the facilities and infrastructure services to be driven dynamically - removing friction created by human intervention and providing an ultimately optimized, workload specific data center

Understand where HP, and our data center platform consulting services are innovating to complete the response to the digital economy

There is a transformation occurring in the way IT services are provisioned and consumed due to the rise of the digital economy causing disruption to every business model. And yet many of today’s IT architectures were established before this new era. Cloud, mobility, social and big-data are the engines of change. These disruptive forces require new IT architectures and strategies since an infinitely linear provisioning model is not sustainable. The capacity of space, power, compute, store and connectivity services cannot continue to be increased to solve the problem. Over the last 10 years virtualization has helped the IT industry to deliver new levels of efficiency – but is it safe to assume this one solution is fit to meet all emerging needs? The next era of efficiency requires an extension to this abstraction model, standardizing the API model, increasing automation and orchestration to allow the application workloads to drive outcomes.

