Sony issued ultimatum by #GOP hackers

Sony really isn't having a good end to 2014.

The hacker group #GOP (Guardians of Peace), that recently hacked into Sony Pictures, stole classified information and leaked unreleased movies, is now warning the studio to stop "immediately showing the movie of terrorism which can break the regional peace and cause the war."

In a message posted on GitHub, the group writes: "We have already given our clear demand to the management team of SONY, however, they have refused to accept. It seems that you think everything will be well, if you find out the attacker, while no reacting to our demand.

"We are sending you our warning again. Do carry out our demand if you want to escape us.

"And, Stop immediately showing the movie of terrorism which can break the regional peace and cause the War! You, SONY & FBI, cannot find us.

"The destiny of SONY is totally up to the wise reaction & measure of SONY."

Even though it doesn't mention the name of the film, it's speculated that the movie is The Interview, a comedy with Seth Rogen and James Franco, in which they, as journalists getting ready to interview the North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, are recruited by the FBI to assassinate him.

The whereabouts of the group is unknown, but speculated that they are a North Korean collective operating from China.

A spokeswoman for Sony said they had no comment. An individual close to the studio said that they have received no demands, according to Variety.