Samsung Galaxy explodes in student's bed

A Canadian student has been the latest in a line of people to suffer at the hands of an exploding phone battery.

Hope Casserly, a computer science undergraduate at the University of Guelph, owned a Galaxy Ace 2, and back in October the device exploded in the middle of the night of its own accord – it wasn’t left plugged in and charging, either.

Casserly told CBC (via Mashable) that she was woken up by a loud popping sound. She said: “I saw a light going across my shoulder, which would be the inside of the battery on fire. It hit the wall and fell onto my bed. I realised it was a fire and so I half sat up and put out the fire with my pillow ... looked over and realised there was another fire and put that out with my pillow again.”

The exploding phone flew off her night stand when it went off, with the battery casing coming off separately and starting a second fire. It’s just a good job she wasn’t a heavy sleeper and the thing woke her up.

Samsung’s response? The handset was sent to Korea for investigation, and the mobile giant subsequently claimed that analysis revealed the battery inside the Ace 2 wasn’t an authorised Samsung battery.

However, the student claims she never changed the battery. Samsung provided her with a replacement device, which she isn’t keen on using, unsurprisingly.

We’ve heard reports of exploding Samsung Galaxy phones before – and indeed other makes of handset – however, this phenomenon will hopefully become a thing of the past as researchers are currently working on developing a fireproof phone battery.

