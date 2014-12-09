Taken for a ride: A London Security Black Hole Investigation by ESET

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Examples of data and devices left in taxis in London

Potential security implications

How to secure data on mobile devices

Precautions to take in the event your device is lost or stolen

ESET recently commissioned a piece of research on items that were left in London black cabs, which included a startling number of laptops and mobile devices. ESET Security Specialist, Mark James, looks at the data security implications of this discovery and the options available to secure your data in the event that your device is lost or stolen.

Download PDF