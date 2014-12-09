The Art of Cyber War - Radware

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Learn about cyber-attack tactics

Learn how to protect your environment with a multi-layer defense line

Learn why big organizations failed with current security solutions

As denial of service and distributed denial of service (DoS/DDoS) attacks become more mainstream, doubling in 2013 compared to 2012, we witnessed some alarming trends. First, attackers are more commonly deploying multi-vulnerability attack campaigns - over 50% of today's attack campaigns deploy 5 or more attack vectors that target every layer of the application infrastructure (network, server and applications). The likelihood of a successful attack increases with the number of attack vectors that are being used. Moreover, multi-vulnerability attacks create confusion and demoralization in the target organization which are important features for the attackers.

Also, attackers are moving to the application layer by exhausting server and application resources using stealth attack techniques and SSL based attacks. These strikes can go undetected by traditional security tools or imitate normal user transactions that make detection impossible with traditional security tools. In addition, attackers' response time is getting shorter. Attackers have managed to bypass the most advanced mitigation efforts on the fly, rendering preventative tools placed at the perimeter ineffective.

