The builders guide to the New Style of IT. An application-centric approach

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

How to build a strategy for agility

What to do with your applications to get ready for the next refresh

HP’s ‘New Style of IT’ offers a complete set of enterprise grade solutions

Not all applications are equal, learn when to replace, refactor or re-host

So your organisation needs to become more agile, customer focused, service enabled, and cost efficient. But how do you get there? Where do you start? Where do you go next when the timescales shrink, the skills become harder to find, and you have more people who seem to know what you should do? Attend this session to discover how “The builders guide to the New Style of IT” takes an application-centric view of what can be done, what needs to done, and how you can do it.

Download PDF