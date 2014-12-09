The Convergence of APM and NPM - Why Should You Care?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

How to manage converged IP infrastructure.

Best practices for monitoring strategies.

How to approach NPM and APM.

The importance of assuring end-user experience.

Today’s dynamic enterprise demands uncompromising service quality and availability. Cloud, SDN, BYOD, and convergence change everything. How should you manage this new world effectively? We will explore best practices for implementing a holistic monitoring strategy to optimize performance, availability, security, and quality of applications to increase uptime, reduce management cost and complexity and improve user experience. We’ll explore different approaches to NPM and APM and provide an insight to help you build your strategy.

