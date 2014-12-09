The European Data Centre Landscape

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

An understanding of the changing drivers of data centre demand

How and why the data centre colocation market is converging

Cloud’ enemy or friend of the colocation market?

Colocation pricing, on the rise or under pressure?

To many, the colocation data centre market continues to be one that is shrouded in secrecy. Reliable market data sources remain few and far between and the modern day thirst for a news story frequently produces conflicting evidence and opinion. With investment in the data centre product increasing year on year however, the need for a realistic view of the market has never been greater.

This presentation is aimed at testing some of the widely held opinions circulating the present data centre arena. The subjects of colocation demand, operator business models, the impact of Cloud and data centre pricing are considered in this insightful ‘Fact or Fiction’ session.

