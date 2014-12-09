The journey to an efficient, secure, and redundant WAN

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Challenges faced by organizations when connecting remote resources

Tips to secure data across the WAN

Roadmap to building a redundant and reliable WAN infrastructure

Getting the most from your existing WAN infrastructure

The Wide Area Network has become more important to the health of organizations over the last decade. In recent years, cloud services, remote workers, and the sharing of data have made the WAN a critical component of the bottom line. Recent news regarding data breaches and spying activities have made securing the WAN a priority. During this session we will discuss the challenges faced by many organizations when connecting remote resources. Strategies to secure corporate data as it travels across the network, moving data as quickly as possible, and making the WAN reliable and flexible.

