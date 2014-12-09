The KVM Renaissance: Why Data Centre Managers are returning to KVM solutions

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Increased service levels with personalised out of band management.

Compatible with all operating systems and platforms, enterprise-level KVM’s have a place in your data centre.

If a server fails, the BIOS/OS virtual media functionality rapidly re-images your machine.

Enterprise KVM solutions work alongside DCIM platforms and offer unique tools.

Enterprise KVM solutions remain a unique data centre management tool. Regardless of platform, interface, location or scale, Enterprise KVM solutions enable you to consolidate and manage your network infrastructure from anywhere with internet access.

Although complementary strategies and technologies have developed to minimise the risk of server failure, Enterprise KVM solutions continue to prevail as undisputed insurance policies. Incredibly easy to design and install, they offer BIOS/OS virtual media support, secure out of band access and guaranteed availability to your mission critical servers.

