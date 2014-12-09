The most dangerous part of the machine - the insider threat

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Those who conduct cyber attacks, the users they target and the IT staff who have to secure systems are all human with the usual human frailties and motivations. The extent to which these have been taken into account play a major part in the success or failure of cyber attacks. Yet the human dimension is often overlooked. Sebastian draws on PGI’s academic research in conjunction with University College London, experience of its staff from their operational careers in government, law enforcement and the armed forces alongside insights from its commercial work as a CREST registered intelligence and security company to discuss these issues and the ways in which they can be addressed.

Download PDF