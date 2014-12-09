The New Cloud Economics

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
Software-define your business outcomes & change your ROI forever.
We know that 'app is king' - so what if we stopped talking about platforms altogether? What if you could fast forward to a point where your applications moved freely between environments, in and out of the cloud, from low to extreme performance and back again at a moment's notice?
Forget the way you currently buy, consume and manage cloud. The economics of IT are changing - fast - and the opportunity for businesses to make technology a real growth enabler and differentiator has never been more compelling.