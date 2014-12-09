The SDN Platform Era

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

An understanding of what SDN is and the business drivers towards the adoption

Cloud service provider use cases that can relate to early enterprise adoption

The SDN products available today to enable technology planning

Networks face their biggest technology disruption in the last 20 years, as they struggle to support significant demands of data, video and connected devices. While business and technology leaders sort through the complexities to ensure that their enterprise architectures can support the evolving needs of today’s agile business, they simultaneously find that they can no longer tolerate the practice of expensive, CAPEX-laden upgrades, and must move to models that let them expand or evolve capacity and structure based on need. Learn from the lessons of cloud service providers, and discover how the evolution of SDN from protocols to products to platforms will affect your technology planning.

Download PDF