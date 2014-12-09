The threat from within: What have we learnt from the Snowden affair?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Understand the best approach to dealing with the Insider Threat

Understand what a privileged user is and why they present a risk to the enterprise

See what can be learnt from the Edward Snowden affair – the privileges this user had and how they were abused

Find out how privileged users can be exploited by outside attackers

Edward Snowden and those like him were ‘privileged users’, and these users exist in all organisations. Root Users, Domain Administrators, System Administrators or other high level computer operators often have powerful, privileged, access rights. Although they require a high level of access to enable them to conduct the tasks that they need to perform – software installation, system configuration, user creation, networking, resource allocation and more, there is a significant security issue that arises when these users also have access to data stored within computer systems, and have the ability to read documents and other files, copy or change them.

This presentation delves into the details of insider threats, exploring the risks posed by privileged users and incorporating recently released research that will show the impact that this threat is having on enterprises, while discussing methods to overcome it.

Discover the latest research findings into the insider threat

Understand what a privileged user is and why they present a risk to the enterprise

See what can be learnt from the Edward Snowden affair – the privileges this user had and how they were abused

Find out how privileged users can be exploited by outside attackers

Discover the best methods to overcome the threat and prevent privileged users from accessing any information that they do not need to do their job

A view to the future and how the Snowden affair can be prevented

