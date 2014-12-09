The Unstructured Big Data Challenge - Where to Store It?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

What the future of big data looks like and predicted growth rates

Why utilizing the cloud is best for storage needs and the benefits and drawbacks of public vs. private cloud

What new big data storage methods are available and the cost, security and reliability benefits for your company

A decade ago, only 60-70 companies in the world acquired a petabyte or more of new data each year. Today, that number is around 7,000. But that’s just the start. With data growing 10x every five years, a petabyte – considered “big data” today – will be a laughable amount in 10 years. And according to IDC, more than 90 percent of that data is unstructured.



As businesses’ data continues to grow, traditional storage methods won’t work. As data increases, storage costs increase and data protection degrades. The story is the same with public cloud environments – aside from safety concerns, it’s not efficient because costs increase as needs grow.



To address the growing issues around the “big data explosion” and the inability of traditional solutions to accommodate, Chris Gladwin created Cleversafe by leveraging the concept of object storage. Object storage is the solution few people have heard of to solve the big data storage challenge. By utilizing private cloud, object storage is able to efficiently store billions of data objects by separating data and metadata and maintaining a flat namespace. Storing large amounts of data with object storage is more reliable, cost effective, secure and scalable than traditional storage methods.

