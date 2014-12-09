The Virtual Desktop Visibility Challenge - Bring network visibility to your virtual applications and desktops through Citrix HDX Insight

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Hear about Citrix HDX Insight

See how to provide a greater experience for users

Learn how to gain more visibility of your desktop environment

As application and desktop virtualization solutions go mainstream in the enterprise, IT organizations face the challenge of providing a virtual computing experience for employees that is the same or better than that of a local PC.

A satisfying experience is essential, whether people are accessing their virtual apps and desktops over challenging, low-bandwidth, high-latency WANs, highly variable 3G/4G mobile networks or reliable corporate networks (LANs).

To provide and maintain this experience, a monitoring system which encompasses and correlates the performance of both the network and the applications is essential.

Traditionally, this would require a fleet of distributed agents; often challenging to both deploy and maintain. In addition, this model may be simply impossible on a modern public/hybrid cloud platform, which bring restrictions on deploying taps and agents.

This presentation uses NetScaler Insight Center to overcome the limitations of traditional methods and technologies to fully address the virtual application and desktop visibility challenges facing today’s enterprises.

Download PDF