Three Best Practices for Securing Mobile Devices & Building an Enterprise-Class Mobile Workforce

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Control – Mobile devices can represent a single point of weakness for the security of an organisations data and resources. Managing devices and ensuring they are secure is a challenging task. We’ll focus on what you need to know to ensure device and data security

Visibility – Managing a mobile deployment requires a holistic view of all devices and users. Learn ways to manage complex mobile environments that may involve multiple OS platforms and complex mobile worker requirements

Connectivity – When mobile workers lose connectivity to applications and data, they lose productivity and ultimately affect the company’s bottom line. We’ll cover key ways to solve connectivity issues and methods of mediating the problems lost connections cause

With massive proliferation of mobile devices within enterprises across the UK, IT organisations are challenged to ensure the management and protection of devices, networks and corporate resources. This session will cover the three best practices in managing an enterprise-class mobile deployment: Control, Visibility and Connectivity.

Mobile devices in the wrong hands represent a significant security risk for an organisations’ data and internal resources. In this session, we’ll cover ways to ensure control over mobile devices and keeping them secure. In addition we’ll focus on the management of a mobile deployment, whether for a few mobile workers to thousands. In both cases, centralised management and visibility into the mobile deployment is necessary to ensure maximising worker productivity and return on the mobile investment. Lastly, the session will discuss connectivity, frequently the most complex hurdle of mobile computing – keeping workers connected to the applications and data they need to do their jobs.

Download PDF