Time to rethink data protection. The "converge, centralise, protect" methodology strongly benefits branch offices.

Viewer Takeaways

Eliminate the need for/cost of separate branch server, storage, and network infrastructure

Mitigate the risk of downtime and data loss by centralising branch data

Take advantage of modern, highly virtualised architectures in the data center to automate provisioning, backup, and restore

Minimise the infrastructure footprint needed to run branch apps for users

Riverbed SteelFusion is a branch converged infrastructure solution that centralizes data in the data center and delivers local performance with instant recovery at the branch. SteelFusion consolidates branch servers, storage, networking, and virtualization infrastructure into a single solution. SteelFusion expedites branch office provisioning, backup, and recovery and ensures continuous operations when disasters occur from any cause – weather, fire, or accident. With SteelFusion, businesses can restore branch operations in a matter of minutes vs. days, centrally protect and secure data in the data center, and significantly lower the TCO of branch and remote offices. Riverbed SteelFusion is part of the Riverbed Application Performance Platform™, the most complete platform to enable organizations to embrace location-independent computing, so that business objectives – not technical constraints – drive how applications and data are delivered.

