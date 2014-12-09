Top 5 Ways to Manage Document Infrastructure in a Mobile World

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Learn how to store your information for enhanced collaboration & mobility

Personalise & reduce commonly used workflows to the touch of a button

Ensure security & compliance in a mobile world

Benchmark your security, mobility and efficiency against similar companies in your industry.

Learn how to:

Digitise your information quickly - In a mobile world it is critical that content from hard copy paper documents is available electronically - let us show you how to automate & simplify the process. Store it for easy access & collaboration - Provide a flexible, easy-to-use content management platform that encourages collaborative workflow – both inside and outside the office. Print it from any mobile device – Let employees, guests and visitors quickly & securely print from their mobile device – without any setup, apps, drivers or hassle for your IT team. (Bring your device to experience). Personalise – Use apps to create a customised experience for each user / department at the multifunctional device, and reduce their most commonly used workflows to the touch of a button. Enhance security & compliance – With Cloud, BYOD and internet enabled MFP’syour network is more exposed than ever – make sure you are protected.

Bonus: Attendees can apply for a complimentary Benchmarking Report to compare their security / mobility / efficiency against similar companies in their industry.

