Transforming Government Technology

Viewer Takeaways

How we have created the GOV.UK platform based on user needs

How we are measuring our performance and sharing this openly

How the federated identity system, GOV.UK Verify, will work

The government approach to Common Technology Services

Liam Maxwell will share insights and details of the progress government has made in turning around technology in government from something that was a by-word for terrible to something which will deliver great digital services.

PLEASE NOTE: this session has been moved from the IP EXPO Keynote programme on Wednesday 08 October at 13.00 to the rescheduled time of 10.00 on Thursday 09 October in the Digital Transformation Summit

