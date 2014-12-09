TUI Travel: Our Big Data Journey - Finding the Gold and Delivering the Value

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Delivering value with Big Data

How to approach Big Data without selling the family silver

Using Big Data in a complex environment

Learnings so far

TUI Travel Plc is one of the worlds leading leisure travel groups. It is on a digital journey to drive a better customer experience enabled by data.

However with all new technologies there is a risk of a gold rush, where only the people who sell the picks and shovels make money. TUI Travel Plc is approaching Big Data in a staged manner utilising it as an Enterprise Data Hub. Taking a Crawl-Walk-Run approach they are integrating Big Data in a complex multi solution environment.

Covering a lean and mean approach using low cost technology, yet creating a Big Data and Analytics capability that is highly scalable, flexible and powerful; this talk covers the approach taken, findings, learnings and the value (gold) found so far.

