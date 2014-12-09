Understanding your role in the NEW data protection landscape

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Stay up to date on proposed EU data protection legislation

Find out how these law changes will impact your role

Be made aware of your breach notification obligations

Understand the penalties and how they will be applied

The UK's data protection legislation is due a refresh with proposed changes being driven by the EU with new proposals and penalties for those organisations - and individuals - that fail to secure the citizen's personal data entrusted to their care. How will these changes affect you and your organisation?

Along with a headline penalty of up to 5% of your company's global revenue, these issues include the right to be forgotten, the citizen’s right to be informed of data breaches and how `Privacy by Design’ and `Privacy by Default’ will become the watchwords for IT system development.

This session will help bring you up to speed on the impending changes to the UK Data Protection Act (DPA) and along the way discuss the changes and how they will affect your role in the data security chain, explain the ICO’s role and help you understand your obligations with breach notifications and any potential penalties.

