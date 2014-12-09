USER ACTIVITY Monitoring: Your MISSING SECURITY VANTAGE POINT

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

It’s alarming to know that the threat of user-based attacks has never been higher. A staggering 76 percent of all breaches involve accounts with access to sensitive data, be it hackers trying to steal credentials, careless third party vendors or negligent or even malicious insiders.

Securing today’s enterprise requires a shift to user-centric security strategies that include user activity monitoring. There will continue to be an increase in attacks targeting user accounts with credentialed access to critical information— customer information, credit card data, trade secrets, formulas, processes, plans, pricing and similar intellectual property.

These increasingly frequent attempts to steal important information bypass traditional protection mechanisms that have focused on infrastructure and system log data. Without user activity monitoring, you are missing a critical security vantage point leaving you vulnerable, suffering from extended periods of exposure to undetected breaches, and in a state of continuous uncertainty as to what’s been compromised.

