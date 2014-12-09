Web-Scale IT & the uncompromisingly simple future of your data centre

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

What is a hyper-converged infrastructure?

How does this apply to traditional cloud companies like AWS, Google & Facebook?

How can Nutanix enable Web-Scale IT for you?

What areas of your business can benefit from Nutanix?

For many organisations their goal is to 'get to the cloud' in some way, but that journey will start in the private data centre building on the attractions of the public cloud model while ensuring the control of the private cloud remains. Join David Gaunt, Senior Systems Engineer, who will take you through some of the uncompromisingly simple innovations Nutanix can bring to your business as you make your first steps into the world of Hyper-Converged infrastructures and Web-Scale IT.

