What constitutes your network anyway?

Viewer Takeaways

Protect the network assets that matter

Configure your network protection for BYOD and beyond

Secure your assets using cloud services

New thinking in network protection

In age of BYOD, cloud and the “million mile company”, network protection is more complex than ever. How do you define and quantify your network? Where does it start, where does protection end? Who owns the network? Be prepared to unlearn everything you know about network security.

