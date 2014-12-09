What is Devops and why should infrastructure operations care?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Devops is not (just) about the tools

Devops is about design maturity

Devops implies organisational change

Bringing dev and ops together means both have to change

Devops is about design - organisational design. When looking at how industrial design maturity evolves it typically goes through three stages: design for purpose, design for manufacture and design for operations. Devops is simply what happens to IT in organisations designed for operations. Most presentations about devops fixate on the latest shiny tools; this presentation will instead look at the context for those tools - the context

that comes from organisation design. Of course moving to an organisation that's designed for operations implies change, and as dev and ops come together to become devops it will impact how infrastructure operations works.

Download PDF