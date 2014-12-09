Where is Storage going next and how to take control of your data again?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Break the vicious circle of data growth driving more and more complex Storage infrastructures and higher cost

Integrate and leverage new technologies like Flash and Software Defined Storage without adding even more complexity

Identify the type and value of information across all your storage tiers, locations and platforms to optimize the data treatments, reduce cost and ensure compliance

Learn how to transform & optimize your Storage infrastructure utilizing new technologies like Flash and Software Defined Storage while at the same time taking control of your data across the entire company with end-2-end data management & analytics.

