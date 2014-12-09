Why application usage analytics is fundamental to optimising and modernising the way users work

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Understand why measuring real usage of applications is the foundation to making decisions about your desktop estate and application portfolio

How to apply usage analytics to understand users’ work styles and establish the best application delivery platform for them (physical, virtual, cloud)

Understand why as many as 80% of all installed application instances are never used and what this means in terms of cost savings for your organisation, now and in the future

Explore best practices for measuring usage and the different levels you need for different tasks

In this session, Dan Kirtley will explain why accurate application usage analytics is crucial for informed data-driven decision making across all areas of the application portfolio and user’s workspaces. He will explain how these analytics should be applied to the user not the device and how they can be utilised to:

• Reduce application wastage and streamline your application portfolio

• Realise an average desktop TCO saving of 20% per user per year

• Plan strategies to modernise and innovate the way users work and deliver comprehensive business cases

He will explore the different levels of metering which are available and how they should be used for different tasks, from simple decisions about prioritising rationalisation of unused applications and consolidating similar ones to preparing for software audits, all the way to designing optimal virtualised or cloud based infrastructures.

