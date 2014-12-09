Why mobile freedom requires more mobile security

To individuals, mobility means smartphones, tablets and apps, and the new ways of working that they enable, but for the CIO or risk owner of an organisation it is much more. You have to secure those devices, manage the data stored on them and provide remote access to new and legacy systems, all without impacting the usability that end users demand. This presentation will cover why there is so much to be gained from mobility and how, at present, that is largely untapped. Particularly where security is a key concern. It will also cover why security should be everyone’s concern and how attitudes to mobile devices differ. This is covered from both a user and IT provider perspective. Lastly it will share an HP blueprint and some of the ways in which CIOs can equip themselves to provide secure mobility with a high degree of usability.