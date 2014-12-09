Why NFV is important?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) – what it is and its architecture

NFV’s benefits for operators and their customers

An overview of Industry NFV activities

Operators’ experience with NFV so far

