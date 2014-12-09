Wi-Fi Analytics - Location, Behaviour and Monetisation

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Understand the Wi-Fi infrastructure required to support wireless analytics

Understand what information can actually be gathered

Understand the value of this information to the organisations

Recognise all privacy concerns and restrictions

The right Wi-Fi infrastructure, with appropriate analytic services, can provide not only a secure, scalable, reliable, and high performance Wi-Fi network; it can also be leveraged to infer an understanding around consumer behaviour. Wi-Fi today is not just about APs and connectivity; it’s about building a scalable, future-proof foundation that supports the evolving application and services use cases - one of which is data analytics. In exchange for providing Wi-Fi for customers, a venue gets real time insights, demographics and analytics, whether clients are associated or not. This data can then be leveraged to improve loyalty, boost sales, and to engage more personally with customers - the information collected can be used to form highly targeted email campaigns, either using the in-built tools, or by exporting the data via the API. Ultimately, the solution can be used to transform and improve a customer's in-venue experience.

Download PDF